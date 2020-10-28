Tripp is a handsome, blue fawn American pit bull terrier just over 1 year old, and he’s eager to please. He recently had a leg amputated that was damaged beyond repair, but he has recovered and is ready for his furever home. He is housebroken, currently being treated for heartworms and very much adoptable.
According to the Animal League, some of his favorite things are running around in the yard, giving you his paw for no reason while he stares at you with his beautiful sea-green eyes and curling up next to you.
Tripp loves other dogs and currently lives with four dogs in his foster home. He would do best in a home with another dog and adores older, respectful children. As with many large dogs, Tripp sometimes forgets his size and strength, so may need to be reminded that he can’t sit directly on top of you or jump up for hugs and kisses.
Tripp will do best in an environment with someone who is willing to continue to work with him on manners and some mild separation anxiety. Since he is quite the outdoor explorer, he also will require a securely fenced-in yard.
“Although Tripp has physically recovered from his surgery, we don’t know his entire story. Sometimes you can’t always see scars,” the Animal League stated. “Whoever chooses to adopt Tripp, please remember to be patient, forgiving and extremely loving of this sweet boy. He has already come such a long way, and will thrive in a positive and affectionate environment.”
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.