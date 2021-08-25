Funds will help save more pet lives in Central Florida
GROVELAND — The Animal League announces that a $3,500 grant investment from the newly-named Petco Love to support the lifesaving work for animals in Central Florida and beyond.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Plus they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, such as the Animal League, nationwide.
“Petco Love announces an investment in The Animal League and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. In April, we also launched the first of our national tools, Petco Love Lost, to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“This $3,500 investment will help us fund important new software for our rescue,” sid Doreen Barker, executive director of The Animal League. “The software will enable to us to be even more efficient so that we can continue to save lives. We value our partnership with Petco Love and with our local Petco store.”
The Animal League was established in 1988 to help abused, abandoned, and neglected animals, and ever since we’ve been advocating for animals through everything we do. The Animal League places approximately 1,000 pets in loving homes each year.
ABOUT THE ANIMAL LEAGUE
The mission of The Animal League is to reduce and prevent animal abuse, neglect and homelessness in our community and beyond. The Animal League started in 1988 as a grassroots effort to rescue animals in Lake County.
The Animal League operates a full-scale adoption center and its thrift shop supports our animal advocacy programs. The Animal League Wellness Center provides very affordable pet care, so that no pet has to go without vet care.
The Animal League also conducts humane education programs, and our Nourish the Needy program supplies numerous food banks with pet food for those in need. Visit us online at theanimalleague.org or on Facebook to join us on this journey of advocating for animals in need.
ABOUT PETCO LOVE
Petco Love is a founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation. Visit petcolove.org or follow on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Doreen Barker is the Executive Director of The Animal League. She can be reached at: dbarker@theanimalleague.org
Jennifer Pere handles media relations for Petco Love and can be reached at: media@petcolove.org