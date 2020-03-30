Beautiful is an 8-year-old, female German Shepherd blend. Her family moved out and left her in the backyard alone and without food. When found, Beautiful weighed 37 pounds and was starving and barely walking. X-rays showed she had been shot with a BB gun, and she still has a few pellets inside of her. Thanks to The Animal League, she has been nursed back to health and given a better life. Her sweet face and soulful eyes are why she’s named Beautiful.
She is such a sweet and loving girl, despite her past treatment. She loves attention and affection! A very laid-back girl, Beautiful likes to hang out with people and enjoys short walks, as she has hip dysplasia. She may need some help getting up sometimes, but don’t we all? Beautiful will need to be the only dog in your home, as she prefers human friends.
Please call The Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334 to adopt Beautiful or one of her furry friends. All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.
