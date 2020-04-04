Leaf is a 3-year-old, 11-pound, male domestic shorthair blend. His foster mom says he is such a pleasant guy to have around and fits right in. A true lap cat who loves to be with people, Leaf is playful and affectionate — and would love to become part of your family. Just last weekend, he gave his foster mom a good scare and jumped in the pool! Leaf decided it wasn’t so bad and went back in for more!
Please call The Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334 to adopt Leaf or one of his furry friends. All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.
