Meet your best friend! Come make a new, furry friend!
We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland. The Animal
League Adoption Center is open Friday - Sunday, 10 am - 6 pm
(Sundays 5 pm).
We have, on average, over 150 dogs and cats looking for forever families. Puppies and kittens to seniors, large and small breeds, purebreds and mixed breed - there is something for everyone! Visit our website, theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon!
Join our team! Would you like to receive lots of love and kisses from warm noses? If so, please consider becoming a volunteer! We have a multitude of positions available including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions, and more. All it takes is a few hours a month to help save lives!
Get started by filling out your volunteer application today at
theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities/
Looking for a vet? The Animal League Wellness Center provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Conveniently located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, The Animal League Wellness Center is the best option for keeping your best friend healthy and happy (and your wallet, too!). Visit
animalleaguewellness.org for more information.