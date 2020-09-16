If you’re interested in tapping in to your creativity, a weekly Zoom book discussion started this week through Winter Garden Art Museum – and there’s still time to sign up.
“The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron is a 25-year-old classic exploring everything that affects a person’s creativity.
The class is presented through Zoom, and sessions run Mondays, 7–9 p.m., through Nov. 30. The program includes weekly journaling and art expressions.
Late registration is available through Sept. 28. Call Joy at 407-376-1597 with questions. To register, visit wgart.org. Winter Garden Art Museum members receive a discount on the program.