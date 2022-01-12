JANUARY 16
1919
The 18th Amendment prohibiting the “manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors,” is ratified. Nine months later, federal prohibition was repealed with the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which allowed prohibition to be maintained at state and local levels. The 18th Amendment is the only amendment that was ratified and later repealed.
1938
Benny Goodman brings jazz to Carnegie Hall.
1942
Clark Gable’s wife, actress Carole Lombard, was killed in a plane crash. She was only 33
JANUARY 17
1953
A prototype Chevrolet Corvette sports car makes its debut in New York City. Not only an iconic American muscle car, did you also know it was named for a fast type of naval warship?
JANUARY 18
1778
English explorer Captain James Cook becomes the first European to travel to the Hawaiian Islands. He landed at Waimea on the island of Kauai and named the island group the Sandwich Islands, in honor of one of his patrons, John Montague, who was the “Earl of Sandwich.”
1974
Barry Manilow’s single, “Mandy” is first on the music charts. In the course of his career, he has sold more than 75 million records.
JANUARY 19
1840
Captain Charles Wilkes sights the coast of eastern Antarctica and claims it for the United States. Wilkes’ group set sail two years earlier and explored a 1,500 mile stretch of the Antarctic coast. The expedition returned to New York in 1842, having circumnavigated the globe.
JANUARY 20
1945
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated into his fourth and final term as the 32nd president. He remains the only president to serve four terms in office.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATIONS
1961
John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president, was the first Catholic and youngest president. In his inauguration speech he stated, “... the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans” and appealed to the country with “ … ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
1969
The 37th president, Richard M. Nixon, is inaugurated eight years after losing to John F. Kennedy in 1960.
1977
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, took the Oath of Office with a family bible opened to Micah 6:8. The following day, he grants an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War.
1981
Minutes after the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, takes the Oath of Office, the 52 captives held at the U.S. embassy in Iran for more than a year are released.
1993
William Clinton, the 42nd president, was the third-youngest person to become President and the first from the Baby Boomer generation.
2009
The 44th president, Barack Obama, was the son of a black father from Kenya and a white mother from Kansas. He became the first African American elected to this office.
2017
The 45th president, Donald Trump, placed his hand upon two bibles at his inauguration. One was a bible given to him by his mother, the other was the bible used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Donald John Trump became the oldest man to assume the presidency and the first to have no previous government or military experience.
2021
With a limited live audience, the 46th president, Joe Biden, takes the oath of office amidst extraordinary political and health crises including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
JANUARY 22
1973
Former President Lyndon B. Johnson dies at the age of 64.
