JANUARY 16

1919

The 18th Amendment prohibiting the “manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors,” is ratified. Nine months later, federal prohibition was repealed with the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which allowed prohibition to be maintained at state and local levels. The 18th Amendment is the only amendment that was ratified and later repealed.

 

1938

Benny Goodman brings jazz to Carnegie Hall. 

 

1942

Clark Gable’s wife, actress Carole Lombard, was killed in a plane crash. She was only 33

JANUARY 17

1953

A prototype Chevrolet Corvette sports car makes its debut in New York City. Not only an iconic American muscle car, did you also know it was named for a fast type of naval warship? 

 

JANUARY 18

1778

English explorer Captain James Cook becomes the first European to travel to the Hawaiian Islands. He landed at Waimea on the island of Kauai and named the island group the Sandwich Islands, in honor of one of his patrons, John Montague, who was the “Earl of Sandwich.”

 

1974

Barry Manilow’s single, “Mandy” is first on the music charts. In the course of his career, hehas sold more than 75 million records.

 JANUARY 19

1840

Captain Charles Wilkes sights the coast of eastern Antarctica and claims it for the United States.  Wilkes’ group set sail two years earlier and explored a 1,500 mile stretch of the Antarctic coast.  The expedition returned to New York in 1842, having circumnavigated the globe.

 

JANUARY 20

1945

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated into his fourth and final term as the 32nd president.  He remains the only president to serve four terms in office. 

 PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATIONS

1961

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president, was the first Catholic and youngest president. In his inauguration speech he stated, “... the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans” and appealed to the country with “ … ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

 

1969

The 37th president, Richard M. Nixon, is inaugurated eight years after losing to John F. Kennedy in 1960.

 

1977

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, took the Oath of Office with a family bible opened to Micah 6:8. The following day, he grants an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War.

 

1981

Minutes after the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, takes the Oath of Office, the 52 captives held at the U.S. embassy in Iran for more than a year are released.

 

1993

William Clinton, the 42nd president, was the third-youngest person to become President and the first from the Baby Boomer generation.

 

2009

The 44th president, Barack Obama, was the son of a black father from Kenya and a white mother from Kansas.  He became the first African American elected to this office.

 

2017

The 45th president, Donald Trump, placed his hand upon two bibles at his inauguration. One was a bible given to him by his mother, the other was the bible used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Donald John Trump became the oldest man to assume the presidency and the first to have no previous government or military experience.

 

2021

With a limited live audience, the 46th president, Joe Biden, takes the oath of office amidst extraordinary political and health crises including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

JANUARY 22

1973

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson dies at the age of 64.

 

