As many people’s focus shifts from availability of COVID-19 testing sites to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the federal, state and county governments are providing updates and adjustments to their tactics to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-47 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 - Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which expands COVID-19 vaccination services to include the following populations: long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older, sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older, and firefighters 50 years of age and older.
In addition, persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 can receive the immunizations through hospital providers, physicians, pharmacists and advanced practice registered nurses that have applicable licenses.
After the governor’s announcement, Lake County Schools, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district- and school-based employees 50 years of age and older. Distribution was March 3, 4 and 5.
Since February 11, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) has partnered with over 15 local churches and organizations to expand immunization to residents through closed points of dispensing (PODs).
“So far, we have serviced over 1,000 members,” DOH-Lake stated in a recent news release.
Any organization that would like to take part in the closed PODs can send an email to CHD35Webmaster@flhealth.gov for further information. Note, the account is experiencing a high volume of messages, which means responses may not be prompt.
The Lake Square Mall immunization site is available by appointment only. Residents interested in first doses can preregister at http://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-6909 (or 833-476-1031 for TTY users). Questions? Call the Helpline at 833-540-2052.
As a reminder, only second dose immunizations continue at the Groveland Amazon site, located at 7453 Republic Drive, Groveland from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, till further notice and based on vaccine availability.
Scheduled second doses are also being administer by appointment at the St. Patrick Catholic Church site in Mount Dora.
Federal retail pharmacy sites offering immunizations in Lake County include Publix stores in Clermont, Eustis, The Villages, Leesburg, Groveland, Mount Dora and Tavares, as well as Southeastern Grocers in Leesburg.
Lake Square Mall in Leesburg is one of the largest vaccination sites in the county, having partnered with Lake County. It also is home to Adult Medicine of Lake County, which offers trial vaccinations for a fee.
In addition, AdventHealth stated it periodically receives shipments of vaccine from the state earmarked for patients deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. When supplies are received, patients who meet the guidelines under CDC criteria will be notified. At this time, the organization is not offering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public at any of its hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, AdventHealth Centra Care or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.
Lake County has received reports of scam phone callers who impersonate immunization personnel and request confidential information, including social security numbers and payment information. If you receive such a call, do not give out this sensitive information. It is not needed to schedule or receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the Florida Department of Health website, COVID-19 testing sites are not as prevalent as they once were. Check with your local pharmacy, health care provider or county health department for more information. The state’s regional COVID-19 testing site is located at the Orange County Convention Center, 5980 Destination Pkwy. in Orlando, and free tests for residents and non-residents aged 18 and older are on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
State data as of March 5 shows Lake County has had 24,928 cases, 1,302 hospitalizations and 574 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow the department on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, as well as information on vaccination sites throughout the state, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.
Information in this article is subject to change, due to fluctuations in vaccination availability and other variables.