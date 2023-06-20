A young black bear has been sighted in Oakland Town and wildlife officials are encouraging the public to stay away and be ‘bear aware.’
This time of the year, juvenile bears leave their moms to strike-out on their own, so it’s not uncommon for one to be in a strange area they are not familiar with looking for food.
With all the building work in South Lake destroying their natural habitat, more and more bears are being found in build-up areas such as subdivisions and town centers.
“It’s a problem,” said Jennifer Hunt, Managing Director of Oakland Nature Preserve. “This particular bear has been sighted several times during the past six months.
“His behavior is not unusual. It is natural that he has left his mom to find a permanent place he can call home. The problem is that bears can’t live wild amongst humans, so we have to address this.”
Hunt said that if the bears do not find a suitable food source, they will move on, but the longer that they stay because they have found food in dumpsters and trash cans, the more dangerous it is for the bear.
“As bears become food conditioned, they are more likely to frequent and stay in residential areas and cause property damage to get those unnatural food sources, “ said Hunt.
“It is really important to not let bears have access to easy food sources like garbage, pet foods, barbeque grills and bird seed because they will stay around.
“Remember, a fed bear is a dead bear because they cannot continue to live in a community with humans. It’s that simple.”
Here are some fun facts about bears and how to prevent them becoming ‘food conditioned’:
- Black bears are very intelligent animals with an acute sense of smell
- Their eyesight is similar to humans in that they can see in color
- Cubs stay with their moms for a minimum of 1.5 years and although carnivorous, their diet is mostly vegetarian
- Always secure trash in your garage or shed or buy a bear-proof trash can.
- Never approach a bear. Always call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Conservation (FFWC) on 1888-404-3922 or visit the website www.myfwc.com
“If we are going to live with the bears then we have to follow the rules,” said Hunt. “If they have no access to food, they won’t hang around to become a nuisance and will hopefully find somewhere more suitable to live.”
The Oakland Nature Preserve is open 365 days a year and is located at 747 Machete Trail, Oakland. Tel: 407-905-0054 for more information.