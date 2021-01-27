The city of Groveland is pursuing certification as Florida’s first Dark Sky Community.
Why? Because, according to the International Dark-Sky Association, “Artificial light at night has revolutionized the way we live and work outdoors, but it has come at a price. When used indiscriminately, outdoor lighting can disrupt wildlife, impact human health, waste money and energy, contribute to climate change, and block our view of the universe.”
The city of Groveland will be hosting a virtual workshop on its dark sky initiative Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.
Last summer, the city hired a dark sky consultant, Madelline Mathis, to lead an ambitious two-year initiative to become Florida’s first Dark Sky Community, with the thought that the dark sky program aligns with Groveland’s rural character. For example, the city’s updated Future Land Use Map allocates over half of Groveland’s land to conservation and agriculture, according to the city.
“Additionally, a newly adopted Community Development Code defines key elements of Groveland’s natural charm and charts them across the city’s transect. Dark sky lighting is one of the few key elements present in every zone of this transect, from rural to urban. Moreover, Groveland has the ability to lead the way for other cities in Florida to join the movement of dark sky stewardship,” the city explained in an emailed statement.
The International Dark-Sky Association, a United States-based nonprofit founded in 1988, certifies “International Dark Sky Places” in five categories: Communities, Parks, Reserves, Sanctuaries and Urban Night Sky Places.
Florida is home to two certified Dark Sky Parks – Big Cypress National Preserve and Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park.
An International Dark Sky Community, the designation being pursued by Groveland, is a local government that has shown extraordinary dedication to the preservation of the night sky through dark sky lighting policies, education and citizen support.
IDA also certifies light fixtures with their “Fixture Seal of Approval,” which guides consumers in purchasing products that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient by minimizing glare. Examples include warm LED lighting, full cut-off shielded fixtures and adaptive controls, such as dimmers, timers and motion sensors.
Interested to learn more about the initiative and efforts to reduce light pollution? Follow the city of Groveland at its Facebook page, and visit www.darksky.org.