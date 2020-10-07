The South Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth annual South Lake Business Awards virtually Oct. 1, and three honorees that have gone above and beyond to serve the South Lake community received were recognized.
The Citizen of the Year Award, among the most respected in Central Florida, honored Chief Charles Broadway of the Clermont Police Department.
According to a release from the chamber, “Chief Broadway is not only an active member of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, but he is also a vital community member who has works hard to bring the community together while building rapport between his officers and the community.”
The Heritage Award went to Pittman Jewelers, which has been serving the South Lake community for more than 75 years.
The Oakley Seaver Special Service Award, named after a South Lake man who dedicated his life to community service, recognized Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt of PUR Clinic.