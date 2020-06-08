Those interested in donating blood will have a variety of locations to choose from in the coming days. In addition, OneBlood is testing donors for the COVID-19 antibody. Appointments are required to maintain social distance on the Big Red Bus bloodmobile and minimize donor wait time. Donors can go to OneBlood.org to schedule an appointment. Your contribution can save up to three lives.
6/15: Orlando Health South Lake Hospital: 1-7 p.m.
6/16: Publix at Citrus Tower: Noon-6 p.m.
6/17: Publix at East Towne Center, corner of 455 and 50: Noon-6 p.m.
6/18: Revive Church: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
6/19: Lowe’s of Clermont: Noon-5 p.m.
6/20: Lowe’s of Cagan Crossings: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
6/20: Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehab: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
6/21: Gator’s Dockside, Oakley Seaver: Noon-5 p.m.