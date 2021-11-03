Answer: Mothers Day, Social Security, Juvenile Diabetes, and Age Discrimination in Employment
And the question is: What is the Fraternal Order of Eagles?
If you didn’t know the answer in the form of a question, it’s not surprising, at least not to Jay Snively, secretary of local Aerie #4485. That lack of knowledge was one of the reasons that led to the chapter participating for the first time at last weekend’s Harvest Festival: to raise awareness. (Aeries is the term used for chapters.)
“I was going to have an open house, but felt this is a better way,” said Snively.
Another purpose was (and is) to interest people into considering joining. Like many other civic organizations, the local FOE is facing a decline in membership coupled with the rise of the average age of members.
It has led to the curtailment and/or elimination of certain activities or levels, such as the lack of a junior corps composed of youth of all genders ages 8-18.
Several days prior to the Harvest Festival, Snively hoped its participation would be the first step in rejuvenating the Fraternal Order of Eagles, #4485, with distribution of collateral materials.
ABOUT FOE AERIE #4485
The local FOE was founded approximately 15 years ago. Started in Clermont, for a number of years it resided in Minneola. Two years ago, the building and property where the club existed was sold, which prompted a search for a new facility and a return to Clermont.
The chapter involves itself with numerous charitable events and organizations, with one of those being the Juvenile Diabetes Camp. It is the only one of the 112 Aeries in Florida that participates in raising funds for the camp, according to Snively.
That isn’t all, charity-wise.
“We do something every month,” said Snively. Currently underway is a canned food drive and plans are starting for Christmas. “This year we plan on providing Christmas for three or four local families who otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas.”
INTERESTED IN JOINING?
750 West Ave., Clermont
352-404-9995
There is a one-time initiation fee of $15, Dues are $30 per year.
Aeries #4485 meets 7 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
The Womens Auxiliary meets 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month.
A joint session is held when there is a fifth Wednesday in the month.
The aerie is open from 1-10 p.m., seven days a week.
ABOUT THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES
The civic group was founded Feb. 6, 1898 in Seattle, Washington by a group of six theater owners. In its early years many of its members were in the performing arts, from performers to backstage and offstage sectors. It is now an international organization.
Its chapters are called aeries, so named when the American Bald Eagle was chosen as its symbol.
It has a storied history, which is in accordance with its mission: “People Helping People.” Among the contributions it has championed are the push for founding Mothers Day, providing the impetus for the establishment of Social Security, and of more recent note, the effort to end job discrimination based on age. Aeries have also distributed approximately 10,000 Ten Commandment plaques.
Each year the FOE donates more than $100 million. It gives back 100% of all proceeds received in the form of grants; it absorbs all administrative costs. In 2008, The Fraternal Order of Eagles made a $25 million gift commitment to fund Th Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center at the University of Iowa. Six years later in July 2014, it fulfilled that pledge.
Many prominent people from various walks of life are or were members. These include those in the arts, sports and government. Seven U.S. Presidents have belonged, including Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Walter Mondale also was a member, and current West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin belongs.
Entertainers include(d) Bob Hope, Jimmy Durante, Charlie Daniels, Tony Orlando, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Louise Mandrell.
Athletes who fill(ed) the ranks include(d) boxers Joe Louise and Max Baer, Miami Dolphin Quarterback Bob Griese, baseball players Rober Marris and Warren Spahn.. Golfer Arnold Palmer, Hockey player Gordie Howe, NASCAR driver Tony Stewart, Olympian Wilma Rudolph.
For better or worse, Jimmy Hoffa was also a member.
Auxiliary members include(d) Eleanor Roosevelt and Bess Truman.