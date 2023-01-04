One might expect a chief executive officer of a multimillion dollar company to appear at the corporate headquarters dressed to the nines. Not Chloe Gentry. She comes ready to work in skinny jeans, a gray T-shirt and black slip-ons to help run the family’s landscape and citrus company.
She and her two siblings, Melanie Ressler and Timothee Sallin, co-lead IMG Enterprises and manage 13,000 acres of property. They took the helm in 2021 when their parents, Michel and Veronique Sallin, retired. In Lake County, IMG is recognized as the holding company for Cherrylake, Inc.
Gentry and her siblings moved to Clermont in 1982.
“We spent our childhoods playing in the groves behind our house,” Gentry said. “We’d have orange fights. The only thing worse than getting hit with a rotten one was the hard impact of a fresh one.”
But what really hurt was not childhood mischief but something far worse: the weather freezes of the 1980s.
“As a six-year-old, I remember the winter of 1985 as magical, with snowflakes falling outside,” she said. “Then I came inside and saw my dad was pale as a ghost. I knew something was wrong.” According to her brother Timothee Sallin, the 100-year freeze with record cold temperatures killed every single citrus tree in the fledgling family business.
To survive the economic devastation, Gentry recalls her family streamlining budgets.
“My older sister stopped attending a private school.” Gentry also remembered missing the movie debut in the area of “ET” because she was shoveling sand to help her parents secure the canvas protecting the tree nursery’s border against the cold. “With the business in peril, we buckled down, but I never felt fearful.”
MAKING CHANGES
She said her parents modeled an optimistic attitude that they all would get through it together, and they proceeded to do just that. They repurposed citrus land with landscape trees, as well as considered vineyards and catfish farms.
Though it all, while her parents worked long hours, they balanced work with religion and family time, having the children with them on ventures.
“After church, we’d drive around so Dad could look at what trees were vigorous growers in this climate,” Gentry said. “He’d see a magnolia with good genetics and stop the car to knock on the owners’ door. We’d get permission, then go pick up seeds to replant.”
THE SOIL IS IN THEIR BLOOD
Agriculture has been a steady part of their heritage, as their grandfather raised apple orchards in Normandy. Their dad came to the United States to pursue an opportunity in corporate finance for a large international steel company after graduating from business school in Paris, but he had a heart for agriculture, so when the opportunity came, he took it.
“Dad is a farmer-entrepreneur who built a business with strategic and financial savvy,” Gentry said. “He was able to creatively assess risk.”
The Sallins vacationed in Europe to visit extended family.
“We traveled through France, Belgium, and Scandinavia,” Gentry said. “But all the while, we listened to my parents conduct business with European customers.”
TODAY’S GENERATION
These second generation leaders coordinate importing citrus from overseas during the summer when Florida has no crop. “There’s good fruit coming in from Chile and Peru,” Timothee Sallin said, adding that Florida’s harvest season is October to March.
Gentry relishes the small-town feel of Lake County.
“I’d go to the grocery store after church with my mom, and she’d speak with someone on every aisle. That would take longer than church,” she said.
Gentry and her husband, Todd, want to preserve the values of hard work and a loving family for their children. “We don’t own anything,” she said. “We are just stewards for the next generation to pass down love and a purpose for the land.”
The Sallins take a long view of business. “We have to have patience,” Sallin said. “Our largest tree — the live oak seedling in a 670-gallon container — grows for 10 years before we market it.” Sallin is okay with that. “I have the best job in the world! I am working with nature and seeing how everything grows through the seasons. I get to work with people who love what they do.”
In addition to nurturing relationships and the company, Gentry explores ways to establish “blue trails” along the Palatlakaha River, to preserve the quality of waterways. She said she approaches every opportunity with openness and curiosity.
For her, authenticity is a key character trait for success.
“It is important to build meaningful connections around common purpose. We have an exponential impact in terms of peoples’ lives and livelihoods,” said Gentry. “When you can find points for synergy, that’s when magic happens.”