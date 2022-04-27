It was the start of March and the situation was growing dire for Hope Center’s food pantry. No exaggeration, but there hardly was any food on shelves or in refrigerators and freezers.
The front page article in the March 9 edition of the News Leader— headlined “But when she got there the cupboard was bare — highlighted this. A subheadline read “Food pantries at critical lows,” as it wasn’t only the Hope Center’s food pantry that needed replenishing. Other food pantries were also experiencing that same lack of food.
People who read the article were stirred into action.
“It was amazing,” said Food Pantry Director Brenda Blevins. “We had a lot of families come in. They had read the article and wanted to help.”
It wasn’t just individuals, either.
“We had communities and businesses,” said Fred Louwersheimer, who volunteers his time and effort at the Hope Center. He added that friends who were vaguely aware of the Hope Center site but knew little or nothing else about it, were now interested in learning more.
In fact, quite a number of people who responded were equally unawares.
“A number of people were given tours. They had no idea the number of services Hope Center provides, that it was more than just a food pantry,” Blevins said.
While it is good news that food (and financial) donations are on the upswing, the drawback is the fact that the situation for many people is not improving. Blevins estimated that the number of people who have turned to Hope Center since March has climbed an estimated 12%.
“We signed up six families today,” Blevins said, to give an example.
If anything, said Executive Director William Splitgerber, prospects for getting better are not there. In fact, they are worsening for a sizable segment of the population in Lake County.
“The vast majority are senior citizens on fixed incomes,” Splitgerber said. He added that food, fuel and housing prices are rising, The latter is of particular concern. He said he paid $600 fort a one bedroom apartment he rented not too many years ago. “That same apartment is now going for $1700.”
This is because with the current state of affairs with property values skyrocketing, homeowners who had been renting out houses are finding it more profitable to sell. In turn, those buyers are jacking up rents.
“Affordable housing isn’t affordable any more,” he said.
Many are not even living from paycheck to paycheck. They are on the verge of disaster, said Blevins.
“One car breakdown, one health issue, they’re one step away,” she said.
Even so, Splitgerber holds out a ray of optimism.
“There is a ‘next season,’” he said. The challenge, he added, is that people currently suffering have to have faith. “They have to see it.” He emphasized the word “They.”