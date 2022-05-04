The Ellen DeGeneres Show has officially wrapped. Ellen DeGeneres and her crew filmed their last episode of the daytime TV staple on Thursday, April 28. The final episode will air Thursday, May 26.
The beloved talk show is coming to a close after 19 seasons. DeGeneres remarked on how life has changed since the series debut in 2003 on Instagram.
“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal,” she wrote. “We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.”
“But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour,” she continued. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”