A lot of people have visited the beautiful Cooper Memorial Library on the grounds of Lake-Sumter Community College in Clermont. But how many know the library’s history?
The original Cooper Memorial Library, shown in a photo from last December on the grounds of the Clermont Historic Village, 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont, came into being more than 100 years ago.
According to the Clermont Historical Society, it was popular in the early 1900s for lecturers from a college in New York State to travel around the country and give talks. The fine people of Clermont were convinced by a traveling salesman to purchase those lectures in exchange for enough books to start a small library. The man “took the money and ran,” but that did not stop Clermont from getting the library.
A group of concerned citizens worked out a plan to house books in the home of Mrs. Payson Pierce, who served as the librarian when the library was open Saturday afternoons. That was in 1906. In 1910, when residents were paying 50 cents a year to belong to the library, it moved to a different home, and a year later to the Baptist Church.
By 1914, it was decided that the time had come to build a library to house the town’s ever-growing book collection.
Mrs. Alice Cooper offered to lease land on DeSoto Street as long as it was used for the library, and the building was constructed for $600, a tidy sum in those days. It had heart of pine floors, lots of windows to make it bright and cheery, and a fireplace for warmth on cold days – but no electricity until 1922, when the city council started using it for its meetings. They met there for about one year.
The Cooper’s daughter, Helen Mar Bishop, served as the first librarian. In 1938, she donated the land where the library stood, and it was given its name in honor of her parents.
So much more history surrounds this lovely little structure, according to the Historical Society. To find out more, read “Clermont: From Gem of the Hills to Choice of Champions,” written and edited by members of Cooper Memorial Library Association or tour the actual library itself at the Historic Village.
The Historic Village is a unique partnership between the city of Clermont and Clermont Historical Society. The city maintains the exterior of the buildings and grounds, and the Historical Society maintains building interiors, owns the furnishings and décor, and conducts tours of its five historic buildings and two replicas every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m.
Admission is free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is requested. Upon arrival, all visitors are asked to report to the pavilion to sign the guest book and receive a brief explanation of the changes that have been made to procedures due to the pandemic. Village information is posted on its Clermont Historic Village Museum Facebook page. For additional information, call 352-242-7734.