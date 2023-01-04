Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part column, as well as the start of a new feature. Next week’s column will be ‘People over profits’
The times, to use a Southern expression; they’re a changing. And so is how we lead in any business. Accountability and performance as priority is fading, much like that ghost in the past version of Christmas.
General acceptance of low contributing team members and their choices are taking precedence, and for a business, that’s not the way to make a happy Hallmark movie ending. What gets tricky is not knowing what will produce such an ending, in an environment often changing.
What used to work, doesn’t. What may have worked yesterday could change from today’s news story.
Good leaders are now largely defined by the alignment of personal opinions on delicate matters with those at the top of an organization. And if your mom told you not to talk about certain things with strangers, this is key information a leader could pay for missing.
Opinions are now having a much larger impact on operations and many leaders are wide open to being targeted for the very issue they are working to manage with team members. But just like a movie, the scene keeps changing, but in tiny glimpses of our future it seems leadership will include a few parts of sensitivity, two parts compassion, and a dash of nimble collaborative effort.
Were Scrooge in charge, he’d be fired, but that’s rather obvious. Lesser so is that hopeful Tiny Tim types may also not be the best leader selection. Instead, leaders, bosses, owners, and managers, of small, medium, or large sized organizations are trying to navigate the new landscape, much like someone visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, tries to change a few habits.
Sometimes it can feel like playing a part in a movie you’ve not seen yet, that keeps changing directors every five minutes. However, even in the midst of change and chaos, two key issues clearly deserve every leader’s attention and development, if we plan to succeed in the future and present.
STYLE OVER SUBSTANCE
Leadership was once discussed as a style you selected, such as Servant or Strategic. The substance of the role was more made up of what you managed, or managed to make happen, yet this author has long held the opinion that it is who you lead that really matters and what they need that is most important.
Those you have the privilege of leading bring a vast amount of skill and substance to each position. Uncovering their talents and skills is paramount, and now a requirement. Meeting their needs is essential. Helping those you lead feel valued and appreciated is now the minimum standard, not style dependent, and not something a leader does when he or she has a minute.
The leader of today must be substantially focused on people and their differences. Encourage their ambitions. Develop their skills and potential, in ways they find meaningful. It sounds simple but is in fact the substance many leaders are missing. To lead well into the future, choose less of a style and seek out ways to be truly present with those you lead and in your leadership.
