Have you ever seen one of these before? This is the great-granddaddy of all the different technology that you listen to today. What you see here is a windup gramophone that was used to play records before anyone had electricity in their homes.
To us, the sound is very scratchy, and words can be difficult to make out. But back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, it was literally “music to their ears.” The records were quite thick and brittle. Some had music on only one side, but it was a wonderful invention and brought joy into many people’s lives.
If you would like to hear an actual gramophone in action, visit Clermont Historic Village, where we actually have two of them. The one pictured above is in the Cooper Memorial Library, and another one is in the Townsend House, which is the one that several volunteers love to play for visitors. There is even an earlier portable version in the Kern House.
The Historic Village is located at 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont and is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is requested. Upon arrival, all visitors are asked to report to the pavilion to sign the guest book and receive a brief explanation of the changes that have been made to procedures due to the pandemic. All volunteers wear masks, and masks are available for visitors upon request.
Additional Village information and photos are posted on the Clermont Historic Village Museum Facebook page.
Interested in local history? Clermont Historical Society membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple annually. At this time, only board members are attending the society’s monthly meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of each month, but members and guests are invited to join via Zoom.
For additional information, call 352-242-7734.