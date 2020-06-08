As you may be aware we are now located on Highway 50 next to Liquid Planet Marine. We have moved to a larger location which now has a spacious showroom to showcase the New Club Car Onward High Performance vehicles. Moving to this location has enabled us to increase our stocking levels to better suit the needs of golf cart owners in the Clermont area.
At the beginning of the year we were excited to be recognized as a Black and Gold dealer by Club Car. This is the highest level of service that can be achieved as a Club Car dealer, it recognizes that we have exceeded expectations across all levels with Club Car. We are proud of this achievement in just our first full 12 months as a Club Car dealer and we hope to maintain it for years to come.
As part of our move and ongoing commitment we have increased our repair capacity, we can now schedule more repairs that before so give us a call at 407- 557-2775 and schedule in your cart for repair.
Our new location address is 13649 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711. We are nextdoor to Liquid Planet Marine so come through the boats first. We look forward to welcoming everyone over to the store and hopefully see you soon!