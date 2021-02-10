Do you hate household chores? Is vacuuming your least favorite task? Well, the next time you pull out your lightweight, bagless vacuum, think of this poor soul. She is beating this dusty area rug within an inch of its life in an attempt to remove as much grit as possible. First, she had to drag the rug outside and throw it over the clothesline. Now she is whacking away at it with her trusty rug beater. When she is finished, she will have to get the rug back off the line – while being careful to not get it in the dirt – and bring it back in the house.
If you would like to get a close look at a rug beater and other innovative tools used by the early women who settled in Clermont, come to the Clermont Historic Village, which is located at 490 West Ave. on the shore of Lake Minneola not far from the downtown shopping area.
The Village is a collection of six buildings that are open for tours every Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 4 p.m. Admission is always free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is requested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society. Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 for a couple. At this time, only board members are attending the society’s monthly meetings, which are held on the second Monday of each month, but members and guests are invited to join via Zoom. You can also see lots of pictures and information about the Village on its Facebook page. For further information, call 352-242-7734.