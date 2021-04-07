The Great Clermont Campout 2021 Apr 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Clermont’s fifth annual Great Clermont Campout was held March 6–7 at Waterfront Park. Campers set up their tents and enjoyed a variety of family activities. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Clermont News Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections Special Sections Clermont Special Sections Mar 17, 2021 Special Sections Newcomers Guide 2021 Jan 1, 2021 Special Sections Discover South Lake Nov 18, 2020 Newspaper Ads Four Star Homes Tequilas Mexican Bulletin