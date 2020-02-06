What could be more fun than a family campout? If you’re looking for an activity to share with your family and friends, this event is a great opportunity to sleep under the stars in the safety of Clermont’s Waterfront Park. So, roll out your sleeping bags and pop up your tent!
Event is 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Cost is $40 for family of four.
Clermont’s Waterfront Park is located at 330 3rd Street Clermont, FL 34711. For additional information, contact Alicia Cardarelli, 352-708-5975, email acardarelli@clermontfl.com