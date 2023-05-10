While Groveland is one of the fastest growing cities in Florida, city managers have promised that the area will never be overdeveloped.
At a recent South Lake Chamber of Commerce breakfast, members were told that half of the land in Groveland will always remain as green space and can only be used for agriculture use or as a conservation area.
With housing subdivisions seemingly popping-up all over South Lake every few months, this will be welcome news to residents who live in the 50 plus miles size city.
At the breakfast event, keynote speaker Groveland City Manager Michael Hein gave a presentation on the city’s intent to maintain its natural charm and beauty while finding ways to deal with the growth already approved by past administrations.
The city of Groveland is finding ways for the growth to pay for itself with the additional demands being placed on the city. Some of the revenue sources include partnerships with the private sector as well as county and state grants totaling over $12 million.
“Great cities don’t just happen. Groveland’s future is being secured through strategic, intentional planning, leadership by a well-informed council, involvement of our business and faith-based communities and, most importantly, by the support of residents who live here.”
Hein also announced that Groveland has applied to become the first certified International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) community in Florida. The city is expecting a determination this summer.
If approved, it would be a major achievement towards keeping the city’s promise to stay as green as possible.
DSP was founded in 2001 to encourage communities, parks and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting policies and public education.
Hein said that Groveland is also working on plans for several additional large industrial complexes and with major employers coming to the Christopher C. Ford Commerce Park near US 27 and the Florida Turnpike, there are expected to be hundreds of new jobs created in the area.
Visit www.groveland-fl.gov for more information on Groveland.