According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Clermont Police Department, a number of people fell victim to a scam perpetrated by a person on Facebook whose account was “Sarah Honey.” In addition to complaints filed by residents in Minneola were those from Clermont residents.
The City of Mascotte did not have any complaints from its residents. An email request to the Groveland Police Department was not responded to at press time.
The Facebook posting by “Sarah Honey” offered to deposit plastic Easter eggs filled with candy or toys on the lawn at people’s homes, along with a letter from the Easter Bunny.
However, come Easter Sunday, there were no eggs.
Those taken in by the scam had paid between $25-$75.
According to reports, some of the victims texted “Sarah Honey” but did not receive any response. In addition, the Facebook account had been taken down.