The pandemic has shaken many Central Florida small businesses, but Guru Restaurant isn’t one of them. The popular eatery is still serving up authentic Indian cuisine to hungry customers across Clermont — with no signs of slowing down.
“We ended up doing more business than before the pandemic,” said Uday Kadam, Guru’s head chef and owner.
The restaurant pivoted quickly when COVID-19 restrictions locked down indoor dining March 15. Kadem and his team launched pickup and takeout services, continued to run ads in the local paper, ramped up social media campaigns and added delivery options through apps like Door Dash.
When restrictions eased around June 15, Guru was ready. Indoor dining reopened from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, which Kadem said gives his staff plenty of time to deep clean the restaurant each day.
They’ve also made good use of their outdoor patio to observe social distancing guidelines.
Guru still makes about 60% of its revenue from takeout, pickup and delivery orders, according to Kadem, and about 40% from dine-in.
“Our numbers have not gone down,” Kadem said. “The pandemic thankfully hasn’t affected us so far.”
Community support also helped. Guru has built a loyal following since it opened in Clermont’s Hillside Terrace plaza in 2014. In fact, that’s one reason Kadem set his sights on the location.
Previously, he owned eight Passage to India restaurants across Central Florida, including his first location on International Drive in Orlando. The restaurants were successful, but business could be feast or famine. Everything hinged on the tourism industry.
“When the tourists go home, you still have to survive,” Kadem said. “But if you’re a local business outside of tourism areas, people will support you all the time. It’s year-round business if you’re good.”
Kadem is used to adapting to new environments. His background reads like a classic American Dream story. Raised in a small village near Mumbi, India, his father was a teacher and farmer, his mother a stay-at-home mom. Kadem said there wasn’t much money left to go to college by the time he came of age, but he was still determined to move to the big city and make a name for himself.
He landed his first major restaurant job at the prestigious Taj Mahal Hotel when he was 20 years old and later transitioned to director of banquets with Marriot International, a role that sent him to culinary art positions across the globe. He honed his skills and reputation in places like Jordan, Saudi Arabi, Kuwait and, eventually, the United States.
By 1988, he became restaurant manager at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and in 1990, opened his first Passage to India restaurant in Orlando. He eventually sold those businesses and opened Guru a few months later in 2014.
Kadem transitioned from serving big groups of international visitors to cultivating curious customers in Clermont — many of whom had never tried Indian food before.
But Kadem worked steadily to grow his name in the new community.
“People kept coming and now we have a great, loyal client base,” Kadem said.
Having great food helps, too.
He’s kept the menu easy to understand, preferring to call dishes by generic British names instead of traditional Indian names. He uses fresh ingredients, with menu options consisting of traditional American, Indian and Pakistani fare.
He also rotates offerings regularly. In March, he introduced a couple new selections, including mango chicken. The dish features boneless chicken pieces cooked with onion, green peppers and cilantro, served with a mango sauce and a touch of ginger.
The chicken tikka masala is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. The boneless chicken pieces are cooked in a traditional northern-Indian clay oven, dipped in tomato sauce with onion and flavored with herbs and spices. Kadem said he makes about 400 of those dishes a week.
As for the owner’s favorite item?
“I enjoy and eat all my food,” he said. “I don’t keep anything on the menu that I don’t eat myself.”
Guru Restaurant is located at 2400 S Hwy 27 Suite 101 in Clermont. For more information, call 352-241-9884.