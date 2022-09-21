The month of Elul, which recently began, is the final month of the Jewish calendar year.
As with any conclusion, it is time to take stock, look back at the past year, and examine our behavior.
The purpose of taking stock is twofold. Of course, a big part of it is the opportunity to repent and make amends for the past. But more importantly, it’s a time to focus on the future. With the High Holy Days around the corner and a new year about to begin, we are blessed with the opportunity to start over.
During this month of stocktaking, G-d is more approachable than ever. Like a king who leaves the confines of his palace to roam the fields meeting and greeting his constituents, in Elul, G-d is easily available to all of us.
We can put the past behind us and look towards the future, which we are certain will include a year full of blessings, with the ultimate blessing the Final Redemption and the coming of Moshiach.
UPCOMING EVENTS
ROSH HASHANA
Rosh Hashana begins and runs from Sept. 25-27. A Rosh Hashana dinner will be held 7 p.m., Sept. 25. Cost is $36 adult/$18 children (ages 3-12)/Table sponsorship $100 (includes two reservations). Reservations must be made. Call 352-717-4119, or email: infor@jewishsl.com/High Holidays to make reservations.
YOM KIPPUR
Yom Kippur runs from Oct. 4-5 (Further information will be provided at a later date)
SHOFAR ACADEMY
A shofar academy will be held starting 2 p.m., Sept. 18. Cost per child will be $12 before Sept. 11/$18 after Sept. 11. Participants will learn to make a shofar from a genuine ram horn, along with instruction on how to blow the shofar, its meanings and sounds. Call 352-717-4119, or email: infor@jewishsl.com to make reservations.
Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky is the rabbi of Chabad of South Lake County. He can be contacted at: info@jewishsl.com