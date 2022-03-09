Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of random articles on the discoveries being made of the historic house Steven Tubbs and his fiancee recently purchased.
Understanding this house and the history behind it will prove to be a journey. I have often heard that it’s not the destination, it’s the journey.
In this case the destination is solving a mystery. The journey is the people I meet and talk to in the process. I spoke to one individual who knows so much about the history of Clermont and gave me some amazing clues.
She mentioned an old postmaster used to live in the area and I wondered if this house may be connected. If that turns out to be the case, what was the safe used for? When we finally opened the safe we found nothing in it. Just an empty tray with no clues. As you round the corner and enter the laundry/utility room, you notice a board attached to the wall. It only creates more intrigue to this paradox.
On the board is a series of hooks with numbers as if they were addresses. I assumed these were originally for the realtor to have a copy of a key to the houses they were showing. While it’s still possible it could be a real estate agent, they are not the first one in Clermont by a long shot it appears.
The more I look at the hooks and numbers I think to myself this very well could have belonged to a postmaster but what connection does the safe have to the board with hooks? Why did they have so many numbered hooks? What is the purpose of these? Time and time again I have looked at this board, puzzled, and so I will continue to seek answers.
Steven Tubbs is a marketing executive with the News-Leader. He can be reached at 352-242-9818, ext. 307, or: stubbs@clermontnewsleader.com