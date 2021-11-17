Using the old standby “I’m fine” when we’re going through the trenches can do more harm than good. The placated notion becomes a shield that we place over our hearts, burying the pain deeper and deeper because we’re afraid to be real, afraid to be vulnerable, afraid to deal with this very present wound until it has no other recourse than to erupt like a geyser.
The eruption may not happen verbally or physically, but it will attack the psyche and the soul (mind, will and emotions), leaving us in tattered shambles.
All of the self-inflicted trauma could’ve been avoided had we employed self-awareness, really dug in the meat of why we weren’t fine.
Pastor Joyce Meyer says, “It is okay to not be okay. If you are not okay, you don’t have to pretend that you are okay. You can say, ‘I need help. I need help from God.’” James 5:16
Here’s the scripture reference for James 5:16 Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.
Too many Christ believers think they have to have it altogether, that if they don’t, then there is something wrong with them.
We all have issues and have all fallen short, but the good news is that God is for us and He can send us people who can help.
2 Corinthians 7:6 Yet God, who comforts those who feel miserable, comforted us by the arrival of Titus, and not only by his arrival but also by the comfort he had received from you.
This doesn’t mean that we should go about casting our deepest and darkest secrets on folks who are untrustworthy. If we’re going to brave vulnerability, we should seek out a worthy confidant.
This week’s practice:
• Before you reach out to someone, sit with the unpleasantness and do some excavating surrounding your soul wound so that you can understand it better.
• Now that you know what you’re dealing with, seek out council from a trusted pastor, counselor, friend or life coach. Someone you can be absolutely real with so healing can occur.
Opening your Pandora’s box may make you feel worse before you feel better because your pent-up emotions will be raw. You’re worth healing those wounds. You’re worthy of doing the heavy lifting and living in a world where you can breathe. And the next time you say, “I’m fine,” it’ll be authentic.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests.