I want to take this opportunity to share a little bit about our collective giving circle, the Women's Giving Alliance. A giving circle is where members contribute individually but make grants collectively. Their mission is to inspire women to be strategic philanthropists and to improve the lives of women and children in South Lake County.
Each member of the Women’s Giving Alliance contributes $1,000 annually. This investment allows members to participate in two forms of philanthropy — collective grantmaking and endowment building.
Since we began in 2014, we have been able to grant over $204,000 into our community on behalf of programs that support women and children in this community.
Helping teens with suicide awareness, mental health counseling and even bringing a nationally recognized early learning program to our community are just a few examples of the projects that have been funded by the WGA and have made a difference!
Additionally, 11members have made a Legacy commitment of a $25,000 gift. Legacy gifts have allowed our endowment to grow to over $450,000. The endowment will ensure the WGA is able to support causes that help the women and children in this community forever.
There are many ways to work with us to accomplish great things in our community. If you would like to learn how to build your legacy, we are here to help.