What made Patrick Henry stand out in our American history is a speech he gave on March 23, 1775 before the Virginia Convention. He responded to the unjust British rule over the American colonies by declaring, “I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” He was 29 years old when he made that declaration.
Patrick Henry was one of our Founding Fathers and one of the most important and recognizable Patriot leaders in the American Revolution. He was the second son of a prosperous Scottish planter, born in Hanover County, Virginia May 29, 1736.
As a young adult, Patrick struggled to find his profession and taught himself law while working at his father-in-law’s tavern. He married Sarah Shelton in 1754 and together they had six children. However, after the sixth child was born, Sarah began to show signs of mental illness. One of Patrick Henry’s biographers believed she was the victim of some type of postpartum psychosis and there was no treatment for it at the time other than the public mental facility. Patrick couldn’t bear the thought of her in such grim surroundings so they moved to Scotchtown to be near family. When she died in 1775, he was so heartbroken that he avoided anything that reminded him of her and sold his estate soon after her death.
Sometimes love blooms during wartime and that was the case for Patrick Henry and Dorthea Dandridge. They were married October 9, 1777 and had 11 children together. By the way, his second wife was Martha Washington’s cousin.
He served in the Continental Congress 1774-1776, was Governor of Virginia 1776-1779 and again 1784-1786. He died June 6, 1799 at the age of 63 from what is believed to be stomach cancer.
