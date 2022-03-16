Even in Florida, it’s still winter. With that in mind, the Key Club of Pinecrest Lakes Academy and the Building Blocks Ministries Aktion Club teamed up in providing blankets and coats to neighbors in need this winter.
The Key Club held a blanket and coat drive, collecting dozens of warm coats and blankets From there, they were delivered to the Faith Neighborhood Center by the Aktion Club for distribution into the community.
ABOUT THE CLUBS
Key Club is an international student-led organization for high school students that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character, and develop leadership.
Aktion Club is a service club for adults with disabilities with more than 10,000 members worldwide. Club members become competent, capable, caring leaders through the vehicle of service.
For more information about Kiwanis Club, Key Club, Aktion Club, or any of our other family of programs, please visit us at Kiwanis.org orkcosl.org.
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.