Some husbands buy their wives jewelry to mark their better halves’ birthday. Others present flowers and chocolates (in addition to Valentine’s Day). Still others take their wives on trips around the world.
Steve Newgent bought his wife a used car. An old used car. One that wasn’t even in good running condition.
HIs wife of 56 years, Carol, was happy beyond measure.
WHY
The founder and president of Newgent Golf, Inc., Steve has been a successful golf course builder and architect who has designed some of the most renowned golf courses in the U.S. and Mexico. Among his most notable courses are all five of the Walt Disney World courses.
According to Carol, it was while her husband was on a site in Louisiana designing and building a golf course that he came across this particular car. When he approached the owner, the woman took one look at him and how he was dressed and scoffed; after all, he had been in the field, working, and by the end of the day his appearance was one of dishevelment.
“You haven’t enough money, she told him,” said Carol, who added her husband then told the women to name a price, which she did, and the terms: “Cash.”
Next thing you know, the car was being towed to Florida, and Carol was overjoyed, despite the fact she couldn’t immediately drive it.
WHAT MAKES THE CAR SPECIAL
To look at Carol today, a person would be hard pressed believing she had a hardscrabble life growing up in Kentucky, but it’s the truth and she is proud of that distinction.
As she explained it, she and her parents and siblings lived on a small farm. Her grandmother had a sister who had “come up in life.” That great aunt had married well and now had the manner and mannerisms of a “lady.”
“Her cheeks made up. White cotton gloves,” said Carol. Yes, her great aunt was prim and proper — with one notable exception, which belied her great aunt’s genteel affectations. The property had a gravel driveway. When her great aunt would leave, she would floor the gas pedal and speed off. “She would spit gravel all the way down the driveway.”
Carol laughed as she recounted that memory. But what she also remembered was the car her great aunt drove: A 1950 Studebaker.
“When I turned 50, I wanted one,” she said. Thus Steve made her wish come true.
GETTING DOWN TO WORK
Over the past several years, Steve has been diagnosed with dementia. As their daughter Stacey Sutherland explained, Carol is the “glue” that keeps him “grounded” as best she can. For a brief while he shifted his attention to woodworking, building furniture, but as his condition worsened and he could no longer work with the tools, the two shifted attention to the 1950 Studebaker.
“She has found that surrounding him with the things he has always loved helps keep him close to the present,” Sutherland stated in an article she submitted for the subdivision’s newsletter. “And the two of them love this car.”
One of the first things done to the Studebaker was having it repainted, from a combination pink and aqua, to red; the color was chosen due to Carol’s family name: Fox.
After locating a local repair shop that could work on the car, when it was ready, Carol drove the car home. When their daughter arrived that evening, the first thing she was greeted with was the smell of gasoline.
“Mom had driven the car home from the repair shop, only to learn the gas line was shot and was leaking gasoline onto the garage floor,” said Sutherland. It was while the two were discussing the situation that it was learned a man had stopped by the day before and said he might be able to help.
That man was Dwight Campbell, who worked for the irrigation company at the subdivision in which the Newgents lived. He had seen the car several weeks earlier. That day he had just gotten off work.
He introduced himself and asked about the car and could he look at it, to which Carol invited him to do just that. As he did he noticed she had placed a bucket underneath the car. When he asked why, she told him there was a gas leak. He realized something had to be done without delay.
He was soon joined by Sam Metro. Sam had also seen the Studebaker and both knew of the gas line situation. Both knew something had to be done, and quickly. Both men also loved classic cars and had restored these.
“Carol mentioned the car had a gas leak, so I got to thinking, I got to get over there and help them out,” said Metro. Just as he made that decision, a palm leaf from a Palm Sunday plant fell to his feet. “I took it as a sign from God.”
Despite the fact it was raining, the two men got underneath the car and began work. By the time they were finished, it had a new fuel line.
“The old one was so old it was crystalized,” said Campbell. “Every time we fixed one leak, we would find another.” Eventually the entire fuel line was replaced. In addition to that, the men checked to make sure all fluid levels were filled, and they did several other inspections as well. Campbell said he heard that the gas tank itself was also replaced.
It took some doing, but now the 1950 Studebaker is road worthy. With that accomplishment, one of the first things Carol did was take Steven “for a spin around the neighborhood.”
“The smile on my dad’s face was priceless,” said Sutherland, “and Dwight and Sam helped put it there.”