The Lakes of Clermont is conveniently located in the southern half of Lake County, within a mile of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. 40 private and 20 semi-private suites will include individual bathrooms each with it’s own shower. Courtyards will provide multiple locations for relaxing.
For entertainment, a movie cinema on-site will provide residents with surround sound theater experience.
Our services and amenities include private and semi-private butterfly suites, personalized dining services, including recreational activities 7 days a week. Our specialties include orthopedic, cardiac and stroke rehabilitation programs along with physical, occupational and speech therapy.
Outpatient rehabilitation services are also available. Our RN/LPN coverage is available 24 hours a day to assist you in any way they can to make you comfortable during your stay.
For your safety daily transportation services are also available. Please feel fee to visit our website or call us for more information. We will be happy to assist you to make your stay at The Lakes of Clermont a pleasant and com-fortable experience.
For more information, contact us at 352-717-7980 or visit us on the web at Greystonehealth.com