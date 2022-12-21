Over the past several decades, I have come to look upon the month of December (which also includes the tail end of November) with trepidation.
Although it’s probably more of perception than actuality, something dire always seems to happen in late November and/or December, and this year has been no exception.
The Monday before Thanksgiving the husband of one of the reporters finally passed away after having battled ALS the past number of years. When I was informed, it felt like I had been kicked in the chest; this despite the fact I never met him, but had come to “know” him through his wife. I wish I had come to know him before, after and during his struggle with ALS.
Then, this past Thursday, Dec. 15, I received another emotional body blow. A dear friend of mine, one with whom I used to be an informal ballroom dance partner, asked me to call, which I did.
Several weeks ago, while crossing the street to go to her chiropractor, she was struck by a vehicle. In addition to her body being struck, she had also hit her head. It was eventually discovered she has dementia. She explained that while dementia and Alzheimer’s disease run in her family (two maternal aunts eventually died from the condition), her condition may have been triggered by the accident.
For now her condition is being treated with medications that are keeping her “stable,” but which will not forever halt her mental decline, only buy her time.
This news is devastating to me, such that I turned off onto a side street and pulled over. I just couldn’t drive. Indeed, even as I write, I still cannot grasp the full impact.
But the point of her calling me to tell me this was not to complain. While her mind is still as clear as it can be, she was calling to express her love and gratitude for our years of friendship.
I cannot get over the irony of her situation, as her now deceased husband was instituted with dementia. In fact, it was during Thanksgiving the year before he died, in which he had a brief period of lucidity, that he called to wish her a happy Thanksgiving before lapsing into his state of dementia again.
There’s another irony, one which touches us both. Up until COVID-19, I was an active member of Care To Dance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that traveled to nursing homes and other related residences, where a group of us would do ballroom presentations, which at the end of the formal dances we then would dance with the residents.
The majority of the residents were afflicted with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other traumatic brain conditions. Getting them up and dancing proved to be a momentary elixir for them, as dancing temporarily prompted cognitive function.
The sweetest story from that is one in which a woman’s husband, who had long ago stop talking, got up and danced with his wife. As they did, he began singing the lyrics to her. For a moment or two, he was present in real time.
I wonder what will be our last dance together. Will it be when her condition is full-blown? Will it prompt a momentary recognition? Will it leave her with a memory that will show as a smile on her face? All I know is that when that final dance takes place that afterwards it will leave me with tears in my heart.
As I close I hear in my head Englebert Humperdink singing “The Last Waltz,” and a wry smile crosses my face. His late wife had Alzheimer’s disease.