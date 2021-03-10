Do you have the luck of the Irish? To know if you do, try to trace your family’s lineage back to the homeland. There are all kinds of reasons why the Irish emigrated to the Americas – everything from the Great Famine of 1840 and religious freedom, to escaping repression.
To learn more, join Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society for an online program with Peter Stauder, who will host an Irish Heritage Special Interest Group on March 18 at 10 a.m.
By tracing your own genealogy, you can learn the turmoil, triumph and milestones your family achieved to bring their descendants where they are today.
For the Zoom link for this event, email Info@PastfindersSLC.org. For more information on other programs, visit PastfindersSLC. org and click on Event Calendar. These courses are free and available to the public.