Reader J has some thoughtful views about immigration I thought you, our readers, might enjoy.
“I would say the statement (to discuss) is “jobs Americans won’t do for the compensation that is currently paid for that job.” We could talk about milking cows or farming or picking crops or roofing in Florida. It does not really matter what we focus on. For the amount to increase to draw more people willing to do the job, the end price of the product or service must be raised by some amount to cover this compensation.
“Then we have to consider if the product or service can withstand the price increase or will it no longer be competitive in the market against the competition. To me this is a wonderfully challenging rabbit hole to explore and consider. I don’t have the answer at the end of this tunnel. However, I do know that anytime the government intervenes to alter the equation, figuring out the answer gets more difficult.” J
J, you have put your finger on a very important issue. If we raised pay for U.S. workers to do the jobs right now that Americans don’t want to do, what would happen? We already have an idea of what will happen. As we have gradually raised wages and living conditions for immigrant farm workers, we have made American produce more expensive and less competitive.
From 1998 to 2020, the volume of fresh vegetable imports into the United States tripled, thus hurting American agriculture. The Florida Department of Agriculture says that fresh fruit and vegetable imports from Mexico, since 2015 have created $1.85 billion negative economic impact for Florida’s agriculture industry.
J, immigrants are still about 73% of U.S. agricultural workers. What will happen to the future of U.S. agriculture if we raise wages even more to get Americans to apply for these jobs?
J also added this next idea in his comments:
“For a moment, let’s just say we had a zero-tolerance policy on workers without papers, such that the employer would be held criminally liable for employing undocumented persons. Now the market can work out the cost of that compensation and the cost of the end product or service based on what the market will bear in terms of price and compensation.
“If this process were permitted to play out in the absence of undocumented workers or people working under the table, then we would know the true cost of these jobs “Americans won’t do.” Thanks for the thought pieces.” J
J, we agree. I am also not in favor of employers being able to benefit from illegal aliens. The penalties are so low, as low as $250, it makes hiring these immigrants worth the risk. But J, no politician believes as you and I do that businesses should be held more accountable.
Our governor, Ron DeSantis, sent a private jet to Texas to fly illegals to Martha’s Vineyard. There are plenty of immigrants in Florida to bus up north (no expensive plane required). Why did we have to spend Florida taxpayer money to send Texas illegals to Martha’s Vineyard? The answer is simple.
A significant part of Governor DeSantis’s donor base relies on immigrants to build their buildings and pick their crops in Florida. If our Governor had done a raid on illegal aliens in Florida, his business donor base would have thrown Governor DeSantis over the side of the Republican cruise ship and left him to drown.
J., you are right. Until businesses are held accountable, we can’t fix the problem, but holding businesses accountable and forcing them to raise their wages also means jobs leave this country.
J, your description of the challenges in creating a better immigration policy is pretty accurate. The immigration discussion is a bit like falling down Alice in Wonderland’s rabbit hole. No easy answers.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.