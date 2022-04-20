April’s choice for Yard of the Month is 473 Heather Hills Drive in Highlander Estates.
The homeowner, Mrs. Marva Marrs, does all of her yardwork herself. She has created multiple seating areas where she can relax and enjoy the lovely (flowering plants along winding gravel walkways under the oak, palm, and crepe myrtle trees.
Flowers in colorful pots are mixed among the ground plantings and yard art to create a wonderful mix of texture and color. Many of the (owers add a lovely fragrance to the breeze.
She has hydrangeas, roses, jasmines, ferns, bird of paradise, allemande’s, gingers, wisteria, petunias, and sedums just to name a few.
Thank you for sharing your love of gardening with us.
Carol Walker handles news information for the Clermont Garden Club.