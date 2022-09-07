(Want to help bring a special and impactful new facility to Clermont? Follow the KCOSL in the News Leader for major breaking news this September.)
Brian Broadway and Shannon Herrera were the guest presenters at the Aug. 11 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, and they presented the club with information about Find, Feed & Restore (FFR).
FFR provides a pathway for families from Homeless to Hopeful. They provide services including free housing to families with children allowing them to get back on their feet, affordable housing to working families with children, homelessness avoidance services, and a woman’s mental health and domestic violence shelter. They also provide financial budgeting classes, credit report education, economic meal planning, interview preparation, resume writing and counseling services.
Many here in Clermont are experiencing a housing crisis, and the face of homelessness has changed over the years. It’s not just the unemployed, the mentally ill, or the drug addicted as might be assumed. Many of today’s homeless work, but their wages are simply not enough to pay today’s sky high rents, explained Broadway (whose brother is Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway).
“You would be surprised to find out how many children under the age of 10 live in cars and in the woods in and around Clermont” said Broadway.
He further pointed out that Florida is ranked fifth highest in the nation in the number of unsheltered children living in the state, plus that one out of three children who experience homeless have a significant mental health disorder by the age of eight; and the fact these families can’t afford to pay for the treatment.
He recounted one troubling anecdote, gleaned from a local police department: The mother was living in her car with children a 2-, 3- and 5 years old. He challenged those present to imagine the logistics involved in raising three small children in a car.
“Where do you bathe and brush teeth? How do you cook and eat meals? Where do you store and wash clothes? How do you read stories and send those precious babies off to sleep,” he rhetorically asked, then answered. “Thankfully, FFR was able to find this family a home and to provide them with things like groceries, towels, AC and warm beds. The children, used to sleeping in a car, were overjoyed.”
In another instance, Broadway said the mother of another family with four small children told him, “You’re the miracle I’ve been waiting for.”
AN UPHILL CHALLENGE
Providing housing for those in need is complex and expensive. As a result, most nonprofits are not able to do that. To help address that in some measure, KCOSL was honored to present FFR with a $1,000 check to sponsor their upcoming fundraiser, “Battle for Hope: Cops vs,. County,” which will be held Sept. 24, to help it continue its important work.
WANT TO ALSO HELP?
So what can we do to help these children and families? FFRs programs are all funded by grants and by the generous support of the community. To learn more about the FFR, to make a donation, or to become a volunteer, visit: findfeedrestore.com
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
