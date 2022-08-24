Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.