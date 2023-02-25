John “Doc” Hutchings’ final tour of duty in Vietnam led him to write “The Names NOT on the Wall.”
Starting 4:30 p.m., March 9, Hutchings will be at Cooper Memorial Library for a book signing presented by Pastfinders. That first half hour will include a time for greeting and information about future programs.
At 5 p.m., Hutchings will make a presentation about his time served in the Quang Nam Province in Vietnam. A question and answer session will follow, as well as a book signing.
This event will also be broadcast live on Zoom, so books will be available for purchase by virtual audiences as well as those present at the library. (Books are $30 plus shipping and handling)
From Oct. 23, 1968-Oct. 23, 1969, Hutchings served with Alpha Co., 1st Battalion 5th Marines as a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman..
TO LEARN MORE
Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/Mar9-430ZoomNameNotWallVietnam
Cooper Memorial Library: https://Mar9th-430Cooper-NamesNotonWall.eventbrite.com