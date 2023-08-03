Few South Lake residents viewing this summer’s blockbuster film, ‘Oppenheimer,’ the bio-thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb, realize that a Groveland man was one of the scientists who played a key role.
Edmond Darrell Cashwell was born in Groveland on Feb. 14, 1920. His parents, Albert and Leana, ran a grocery store on Main Avenue. The building is home to a real estateagency today.
“Darrell,” as he was known to friends and family, was a brilliant student, so much so that the high school football trainer would yell, “Watch out for your head, Darrell!”
After graduating from Groveland High School, Cashwell earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and was named valedictorian of the class of 1941.
He was in his second year at the University of Wisconsin, pursuing his doctorate in mathematics, when he was recruited to be part of the Manhattan Project – the top-secret development of a nuclear weapon.
America’s pursuit came four years after Germany had initiated a nuclear weapons program. Cashwell was part of Enrico Fermi’s team of scientists who worked in a secret lab beneath the University of Chicago’s football stadium.
Cashwell helped develop the Monte Carlo Method of mathematics that was used in understanding radiation. On Dec. 2, 1942, Cashwell and his colleagues demonstrated the first self-sustained nuclear reactor.
Cashwell then joined the Tennessee Manhattan Project team, who were developing ways to enrich uranium and plutonium.
By July 1945, America was ready to test its first atomic bomb. But Cashwell, and dozens of other scientists, were conflicted about unleashing such a destructive weapon, especially after Germany’s defeat.
Physicist Leo Szilard drafted a petition asking President Harry Truman to call off the planned bombings of Japan.
Cashwell and other scientists signed their support suggesting that the atomic bomb be used only after the Japanese be given a chance to surrender, that they be warned that refusal would be followed by use of the new weapon, and that the responsibility of using atomic bombs be shared with the Allies.
On July 17, Szilard sent his petition with the signatures of 70 other scientists asking the president to call off the bombings. But the president never saw the petition. Top officials stamped it “Secret,” and stored it until being declassified in 1958.
Atomic bombs were dropped on Aug. 6 and 9 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki shocking the Japanese into surrender, putting an end to the world’s bloodiest war.
Cashwell returned to the University of Wisconsin, married and earned his Ph.D. in mathematics before a 30-year career at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
After his death on July 11, 1981, his widow, Shirley, said the burden of helping develop the atomic bomb remained with her husband for the rest of his life.
“But it wasn’t IF the bomb would be developed but when and by whom,” she said, adding that ultimately her husband believed it was necessary to protect America and the free world.
Doris Bloodsworth is the author of "Images of America: Groveland" and "Images of America: Clermont."