Gifting is an art. Too many of us lack the creativity to find a truly meaningful gift for the recipient who is often a person we love. We see our fathers wear ties, so we buy them a tie. We see our mother cook, so we buy her a cookbook or apron. Our siblings and friends like music, so we buy them a CD. We consider such gifts “safe.”
Sometimes we even save ourselves time and worry and buy them gift cards to a men’s shop, cookware store, music store, etc. We consider these gifts even “safer” gifts as the recipient gets to choose their gift – less trepidation and thinking for us. Through our younger years, my siblings and I often gave my mother her favorite dusting powder as a “safe” gift. Only she knows how many we gave her. She may have hid dozens in her closet.
All these “safe” gifts bring us to the art of “re-gifting” which I dare say not many have mastered although we do know that Yankee frugality has been alive and well for years. Don’t like a gift - pass it on to someone that may like it or at least to someone who will accept it graciously. And, how many of us have taken from our stash of “safe” gifts and presented it at a later occasion nicely wrapped back to the same person who gave it to us?
Or perhaps you have given your “safe” gift to a friend or family member that is later recognized by the donor? It’s kind of difficult not to miss re-gifted new age sconces (especially when they are in the original package), wall mirrors, gaudy jewelry, sweaters hand knit by blind Aunt Sarah, etc. You could prevent such faux pas by gifting of your time to help your friend or parent paint their house, watch their children, etc. There would also be less chance of re-gifting blunders if you gave baked goods and other perishables or cut-flowers. Note: most fruit cakes are not considered perishable.
More than two decades ago, slightly more than a month before she died, my mother was able to celebrate Christmas week with my family seven hours away from her home. How she strove to have normalcy while fighting the ravages of cancer is beyond me. She watched Christmas movies with us, helped piece together our Santa puzzle, and enjoyed our family dinners. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like seeing the snow fall in Vermont. When we celebrated Christmas day with my in-laws, I smiled as I noted that my mother had re-gifted one of her “safe” dusting powders to my mother-in-law. Even near death, she had not lost her frugalness.
However the journey of my mother’s re-gifted “safe” dusting powder does not end here. As five or six years later my mother-in-law re-gifted this same dusting powder to me! A re-re-gift! I smiled and thanked her while trying to hide my laughter which I am sure my mother would have enjoyed but my mother-in-law would have been aghast had she known that I knew she had re-gifted. Since the dusting powder was never a favorite of mine, I stashed it away in a bathroom closet and forgot about it.
About 15 years later, I rediscovered the “safe” dusting powder and opened it. I smelled the same fragrance that my mother had enjoyed for so many years long ago. As I applied it, I cried with joy. I felt the love of my mother touching my skin. Never could I have received a more beautiful and thoughtful gift. The art of re-gifting had reached perfection in a most unusual way! Never have I known a re-gift to bring such joy. Now each time I use the twice re-gifted powder, I think of my mother, feel her love and sense her laughter. I use her “safe” dusting powder sparingly – hoping it will last forever.
Diane C. Ferriter is a retired mathematics instructor and semi-retired enrolled agent who works from home. Her husband is a retired podiatrist and they are the parents of two sons. The moved to Clermont after having lived in Vermont for more than 40 years.