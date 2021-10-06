There are a lot of reasons to love Clermont.
The Pig on the Pond is one of those reasons.
For 23 years, the largest event in South Lake County has been without a doubt one of the most popular events in Central Florida.
The event, like a multitude of events, was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving a big hole in the community’s social calendar.
But the Pig is back
Usually held in March, the organizers of the festival, Project Scholars, is set to let the racing pigs loose October 15-17.
Thousands of people descend on Clermont during Pig on the Pond weekend to enjoy the carnival, chili cook off, a junior grillmasters competition, racing pigs, games and live music.
It is certainly a big, giant barbeque-flavored party but all the fun has a real purpose.
The Project Scholars scholarship program provides financial support for four deserving, bright area students to help pay for college. For most students this amounts to $10,000 over a four-year period.
Project Scholars has awarded more than $600,000 to students since it started Pig on the Pond. The group does more for the students than just hand out checks. The students are paired with a mentor from our community who often is already working in the field the student wants to pursue. What a great idea. When the student graduates they will already know someone in their chosen field and most likely will be more prepared for the challenges ahead.
Our business community rallies around this event every year. There are many area businesses that help sponsor the event.
AdventHealth and the City of Clermont are the presenting sponsors and there are dozens more businesses and organizations that chip in to help the group raise the scholarship money and make the event happen.
Next week’s News Leader will have a special Pig on the Pond insert, detailing the schedule, parking information and other important festival information. When you see the booklet, you will see what I mean about the business community getting behind the event.
See you at the pig races!
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com