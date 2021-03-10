They say we’re the sum total of our choices. What some of them fail to mention is that we have the power to change our minds about our present and future choices so dramatically that the ghosts of our pasts become powerless to haunt us.
What lies behind in yesteryear doesn’t have power over us unless we give it power by meditating on what happened, allowing it to infuse with our emotions and overall wellbeing. When we choose to play the past on repeat, we get mired in trying to figure out what went wrong, what’s wrong with us and why we allowed that wrongness to go on so long.
We drift through life believing we can’t do better, get better or be better.
The Bible tells us that when we’re in Christ, that our old, degenerate self has passed away, and yet so many of us drag around the coffins of our old selves.
Romans 6:11 Even so consider yourselves also dead to sin and your relation to it broken, but alive to God [living in unbroken fellowship with Him] in Christ Jesus.
I like the word ‘consider’ in the above verse. Here’s the definition: con·sid·er: verb think carefully about (something), typically before making a decision.
When we think carefully of who we are in relationship to God and Christ Jesus, then we operate out of a heart that is renewed to Biblical truth. We automatically want to make better choices in and for our lives.
Romans 10:10 For with the heart a person believes (adheres to, trusts in, and relies on Christ) and so is justified (declared righteous, acceptable to God), and with the mouth he confesses (declares openly and speaks out freely his faith) and confirms [his] salvation.
This week’s practice:
• Get out your handy dandy notebook and write down at least three significant past events that rule over your mind and emotions.
• Choose to change your relationship to the past by trusting in your relationship with God.
• Choose to dive into the Word and ferret out for yourself how much God loves you, until the past only serves to strengthen you and not deplete you.
• Choose to see yourself as someone remarkable.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com.