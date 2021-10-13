Even before Walt Disney World’s grand opening in 1971, Florida was a vacation hotspot for tourists. Warm weather and unique attractions had people from all around flock to the sunshine state. Somewhere in the middle of U.S. 27 in the early 1960s, surrounded by orange groves, sat a White House. Inside were wax figures of each president from George Washington to Lyndon B. Johnson.
Flash forward to the early 1990’s. John Zweifel and his wife Jan bought the President’s Hall of Fame, and filled it with American memorabilia and their world-famous White House replica.
Zweifel grew up with a love for the circus. One of his first projects was whittling a replica of a Ringling Brothers cart. The rest, as they say, is history.
Zweifel was personally invited to tour Gerald Ford’s White House. For two weeks, he had full access to each room of the building. From the East Wing to the West Wing, and all the rooms in the main mansion, Zweifel carefully took photos and noted every detail he possibly could, in order to make his model as accurate as possible.
The main goal was to make the model an exact snapshot of what the White House looked like in 1976. That didn’t last too long with the visionary Zweifel. His new goal was to change the model with every new administration.
Much like the real White House, that takes a bit of money, and because of that it was deemed almost impossible. Instead, only some rooms have been updated while some have stayed the same. The President’s bedroom, for example, has been modified to look like George and Laura Bush’s.
TOURING
The museum only has two rooms. Both are filled with memorabilia and artifacts, but the main room is where the replica is staged. Taking up almost the entire width of the room, this model and all its grandeur is placed in front of just a handful of our nation’s presidents.
These presidents were all molded by wax back in the 1960s. Although time and the Florida heat has not been too kind to them, their vintage feel gives the visitor a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of a simpler time before the age of Ipads and virtual reality thrill rides.
THE MODEL
The model took 30 years to finish and nothing compares to its mastery and attention to detail. Each tiny piece of furniture in the building is hand-crafted or casted. For example, if there was a chair made of mahogany in the White House, there is a one-twelfths replica of it, made with the same material, in the miniature. Each light fixture is individually wired. Some oil paintings on the walls were handpainted. There even are working television sets in some rooms.
It has been traveled throughout all 50 states, Japan, the Netherlands and Great Britain and seen by millions of people the Zweifels and their six children.
FROM PAST TO PRESENT TO FUTURE
Where once there were orange groves and farmland, now are banks, restaurants, convenience stores and other retail establishments. They are today’s signs of the times, as are the many advances in technology.
But inside the Presidents Hall of Fame, time has stood still. Although the Zweiful family and Candido constantly adapt to new administrations, the museum still gives off the familiar feeling of an established and well-loved attraction.
WANT TO GO?
The President’s Hall of Fame is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and noon-4 p.m., Sunday.
Admission is: Adults: $15.50; Children ages 6-12: $8; (children under 5 are free).
For a limited time, one visit can get you into the museum for a whole year free
The attraction is suitable for all ages
The Presidents Hall of Fame Museum will be decorated for the holidays.
For groups or school trips, call (352)394-2836.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit: www.thepresidentshalloffame.com.