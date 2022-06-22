Jesus tells us in the book of Luke (Holy Bible) of a son who left his father with all that he had. The father had repeatedly advised him not to take his inheritance early and spend it foolishly on wild living. His son did not obey and left the safety of his home and father to live the “life” that he had imagined would be wonderful. (Luke 15:11-32) This story is about the father as much as the son.
As with life, things do not always go as planned!
“And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed the swine. And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him.”(Luke 15:13-16)
The son was learning the hard way that his father was right; at the school of hard knocks. We can learn many lessons from observation of this story.
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honor thy father and mother... That it may be well with thee..” (Ephesians 6:1-3)
Obedience to wisdom can offer great protection. Our youth often think that they know best; yet without real experience many fall into hardship that could be avoided. Money and friends can be short lived. As long as there is money to be spent, life is fun. One needs to be frugal and wise when spending. We live in a day where credit debt is not only accepted, but expected. A wise person will live with tomorrow in mind. It is wise not to obligate your finances on the future.
“Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise: Which have no guide, overseer, or ruler, Provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest.” (Proverbs 6:6-8)
The young man learned that no man cared for him: until he remembered his father.
“And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s house have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. (Luke 15:17-19)
A humbled man realized his need and knew the answer. Repentance is two parts; recognize wrong doing, sin; and action, “I will arise”. Jesus states
“For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23) “For whosoever shall call upon the Lord, shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
Recognize you are a sinner, then ask Jesus to forgive you and trust in Him as your Savior.
The best part of the story is the reaction of the father.
“And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him...For this my son was dead, and is alive again: he was lost, and now is found. And they began to be merry.” (Luke 15:20-24)
The father waited for the son to return. We need fathers who will be there everyday: teaching (disciplining), guiding, helping, protecting, serving, loving, showing affection and being patient.
We have a loving heavenly Father who is waiting for us to repent and turn from our wandering ways.. He is waiting. The last few verses of the last book of the Bible give us this exhortation:
“Come, come, come.” (Rev. 22:17)
May you say with the hymn writer: “Lord I’m Coming Home”
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
Editor’s note: The News Leader seeks other religious leaders of all faiths (including those who profess no religion) to write articles/columns of religion, faith and values. If interest, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com