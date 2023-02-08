The Hebrew name for Egypt is “Mitzrayim,” which shares the same letters as the word “meitzarim,” meaning “borders” or “limitations.”
When the Jewish people were freed from Egypt, in addition to leaving their physical bondage, they also attained spiritual freedom, breaking free from limitations that had hindered their ability to grow spiritually.
Being able to put the past behind you and move forward is the most liberating feeling in the world, and when our ancestors did it after more than two centuries of exile, they empowered us — in all future generations — to do the same.
Our limitations can sometimes be self-imposed, where we convince ourselves that we are unable to perform as Jews are expected to.
But like our ancestors in Egypt, freedom is possible.
The Mishna teaches that a person can never be truly free unless he or she is immersed in Torah study. The amount doesn’t matter; the fact that you are committed to studying Torah leads to a mindset of liberty.
So set aside a few minutes (or more) each day, and begin your path to true freedom.
Freedom can be a work in progress, every day allowing us to reach a new level, until we reach the final destination–the coming of Moshiach, may it be speedily in our times.