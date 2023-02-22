Following the events at Mount Sinai, Moses sat down and began to teach the Jewish people the entire Torah. Instead of concentrating on the spiritual or esoteric aspects of the Torah, which seems like an obvious first choice after such a revelation, he began with mostly practical, civil matters. This week’s Torah portion, Mishpatim, contains these laws and, in fact, the word “mishpatim” refers to these civil laws, rather than spiritual ones.
The message is clear: once the Torah was given to the Jews at Mount Sinai, it moved beyond just spirituality and became integrated into the practicalities of daily life. Hence, the Torah should guide our everyday actions in a tangible way.
Of course, the Torah is our spiritual guide, but it also serves as a guide for all aspects of our lives, from how we eat and sleep to how we conduct business. A life guided by the Torah leads to a harmonious existence, making every action a spiritual experience as well.